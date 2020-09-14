iD Fresh Food expands dairy portfolio with launch of curd

iD Fresh Food, the Bengaluru-based brand, has announced the expansion of its dairy portfolio in the Hyderabad market by introducing iD Curd.

Funded by Premji Invest and Helion Venture Partners, iD ventured into the dairy segment with Natural Paneer, made with pure milk and lemon, and with no chemicals, in 2016. With the launch of iD Curd, the company is looking to strengthen its position in the dairy segment.

Musthafa PC, CEO and Co-Founder, iD Fresh Food, said, “The Covid-19 pandemic has put the spotlight on health and safety. An increasing number of people today are making conscious food choices to boost immunity and minimise safety hazards. At iD, since our inception in 2005, we have always embraced 100 per cent natural, home-made style of preparation, without the use of any chemicals and preservatives.”

iD has been awarded the Food Safety System Certification (FSSC) 22000 for its manufacturing plants in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Dubai, after undergoing a comprehensive audit by the Foundation for Food Safety Certification, Musthafa said.

Shelf life of 12 days

The cone-shaped and easy-to-scoop packaging provides iD Curd a distinct brand identity. While some companies invest heavily in R&D to increase the shelf life of products with preservatives, iD believes in keeping the products fresh, even if it means a shorter shelf life, according to the company. iD Curd, made with farm-fresh milk and natural culture, has a shelf life of 12 days. All iD products are available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Big Basket, Milk Basker, Super Daily and Curd will also be added to the list very soon, said the company.

The curd market in India grew at a CAGR of 13 per cent during 2014-2019 and is expected to reach a value of nearly ₹1,809.3 billion by 2024, according to an IMARC report. The growth of the market is attributed to rising disposable income, increasing health consciousness among consumers, and affordable pricing.