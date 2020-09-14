iD Fresh Food expands dairy portfolio with launch of curd

My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
iD Fresh Food, the Bengaluru-based brand, has announced the expansion of its dairy portfolio in the Hyderabad market by introducing iD Curd.
Funded by Premji Invest and Helion Venture Partners, iD ventured into the dairy segment with Natural Paneer, made with pure milk and lemon, and with no chemicals, in 2016. With the launch of iD Curd, the company is looking to strengthen its position in the dairy segment.
Musthafa PC, CEO and Co-Founder, iD Fresh Food, said, “The Covid-19 pandemic has put the spotlight on health and safety. An increasing number of people today are making conscious food choices to boost immunity and minimise safety hazards. At iD, since our inception in 2005, we have always embraced 100 per cent natural, home-made style of preparation, without the use of any chemicals and preservatives.”
iD has been awarded the Food Safety System Certification (FSSC) 22000 for its manufacturing plants in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Dubai, after undergoing a comprehensive audit by the Foundation for Food Safety Certification, Musthafa said.
The cone-shaped and easy-to-scoop packaging provides iD Curd a distinct brand identity. While some companies invest heavily in R&D to increase the shelf life of products with preservatives, iD believes in keeping the products fresh, even if it means a shorter shelf life, according to the company. iD Curd, made with farm-fresh milk and natural culture, has a shelf life of 12 days. All iD products are available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Big Basket, Milk Basker, Super Daily and Curd will also be added to the list very soon, said the company.
The curd market in India grew at a CAGR of 13 per cent during 2014-2019 and is expected to reach a value of nearly ₹1,809.3 billion by 2024, according to an IMARC report. The growth of the market is attributed to rising disposable income, increasing health consciousness among consumers, and affordable pricing.
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
An expert team can be a nodal point to cross-check health information
SARS-CoV-2 appears to put the COR in CORonary problems
The National Digital Health Mission must ensure quality individual healthcare with dignity, privacy
Recently, many have taken to direct equity investing. But if you are new to equity, it may be better to stick ...
A strong break above 39,000 can pave the way for the Sensex to move towards 40,000
With a large- and mid-cap bias, the fund aims at valuation-based asset allocation
BusinessLine was the first to report on the possibility of increased provisioning on SRs
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...