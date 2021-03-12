iD Fresh Food launches online store

iD Fresh Food has strengthened its e-commerce presence with the launch of its maiden online store - https://shop.idfreshfood.com/

The move is in response to the customer demand for iD Instant Filter Coffee Liquid, particularly since the pandemic-induced lifestyle changes.

iD’s coffee vertical, launched in October 2018, was expanded in January, with the launch of three blends of iD’s instant filter coffee liquid – Strong, Bold and Intense; which gives its customers ‘restaurant-like’ filter coffee at home. .

Over the last year, iD’s Filter coffee has grown 85 per cent month-on-month, and the company expects the segment to grow even faster in the coming year with the launch of its e-commerce platform. For the inaugural period, shipping is free across the country. For international orders, shipping and handling rates will vary based on the destination.

“Our very first product in this e-commerce space, iD Instant Filter Coffee Liquid, will cater to coffee connoisseurs across India. By May 2021, we plan to start shipping to the overseas markets” said Musthafa PC, CEO and co-founder of iD Fresh Food.

Funded by Premji Invest, Azim Premji’s investment arm, and Helion Venture Partners, iD has revolutionised the coffee industry, much like it did with its flagship products in the idly and dosa batter market.iD Fresh Filter Coffee Liquid comes in an ergonomic packaging that helps retain its freshness and strong aroma.