iD Fresh Food launches ‘Store Finder’ feature to ease customer stress during lockdown

In order to address growing anxiety among people about the supply of essential food items and stop them from panic buying during the ongoing 21-day lockdown, iD Fresh Food has launched a ‘Store Finder’ feature on its website.

The feature will provide customers with updated information on iD products available at the open stores near them and the exact quantity of fresh iD products supplied everyday.

The Store Finder also has ‘Notify Me’ feature that will provide daily SMS alerts when fresh stocks get refilled at your neighbourhood stores that are open. Log on to www.idfreshfood.com/store-finder and click on Store Finder.

“Over the last week, customers have been complaining about grocery stores being shut and unavailability of products on e-grocery platforms. We have witnessed cases of panic buying. We want our customers to know that the team at iD is working hard and our products are available at stores, thanks to our well-knit distribution network. There’s no reason to panic and hoard food. Our effort is to ensure that people don’t need to get out of their homes unnecessarily, hunting for healthy food options any more. Please stay home, stay safe, and eat healthy, fresh food,” said PC Musthafa, CEO and co-founder of iD Fresh Food.

“With over 30,000 retailers across 45 cities as part of our network, we are looking to extend the fresh stocks alert feature for fruits and vegetables supplied by other vendors too,” he said.

iD Fresh Food provides 65,000 kg of idly/dosa batter per day, along with other products such as parotas, vada batter, chapati, paneer, etc.