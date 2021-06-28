iD Fresh Food plans 500 plus hires to ramp up operations in India & GCC markets

India’s largest fresh food brand, iD Fresh Food, is all set to strengthen its workforce with 500+ new recruits across verticals for its India and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) operations in 2021.

As part of its commitment to foster a positive and inclusive culture, iD Fresh will look at creating opportunities for diverse sections of society with its hiring. The company will adopt a focussed approach to ensure gender diversity across functions, including manufacturing operations, which has traditionally been a male bastion in India. To ensure women, who have been most impacted by the pandemic, regain their economic independence, the company is also set to launch an exclusive iD Women Network.

“We are grateful to our customers and our employees for the steady growth on all fronts – markets, products, and a thriving iD Fresh community. As we look to serve a larger community over the next few quarters, we want to do so with exceptional people in our team. Our markets are home to some truly talented men and women who have found themselves at the receiving end of the pandemic. As a company rooted in the power of simplicity, we found it only natural to grow our talent pool and create opportunities for everyone despite some scepticism in the market around mass hiring. We hope that our decision has a domino effect in the industry, especially among companies who are seeing a growth trajectory but are waiting it out before hiring actively” said Musthafa PC, CEO and co-founder, iD Fresh Food, in a statement.

Earlier this year, iD Fresh had announced its decision to invest ₹100 crore in new production plants in the Indian and overseas markets, including GCC and the US. The company saw a 24 per cent y-o-y growth in FY 2020-2021 and hired 150 employees across functions, including leadership positions, during the pandemic. Funded by Premji Invest and Helion Venture Partners, the Bengaluru-based company which started operations in 2005 from a modest kitchen in Bengaluru, currently employs 1,500 across 45 plus markets.