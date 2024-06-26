iD Fresh Food, a natural food product manufacturer expands its presence across India with 11 cities, including tier 2 and tier 3 markets, across six states. This strategic move is being made to deliver to growing consumer demand. The company is introducing its products in cities including Goa, Indore, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Dehradun, Panchkula, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Bhopal.

Rajat Diwekar, EO (India), iD Fresh Food, said that the expansion to 11 cities is part of the strategic decision and apart from expansion, innovation will continue to be the main driver of growth in local and international markets.

The company earned around ₹500 crore in FY23 and saw sales growing double fold with the company entering the quick online commerce sphere.

Commenting on the expansion, PC Musthafa, Global CEO and Co-founder of iD Fresh Food, stated that the company’s key focus will continue to be on delivering world-class products and ensuring they are accessible to everyone. He further added, that the company aims to become the market leader in these regions within the next 12 to 18 months.

iD Fresh Food was founded in 2006 by PC Mustafa and his cousins, Shamsudeen TK, Abdul Nazer, Jafar TK, and Noushad TA, and began by making idli and dosa batter from a 50 square feet kitchen in Tippasandra, Bengaluru. The company had previously raised a total funding of over $119M over seven rounds. The latest funding round was in 2021 with a Series D round on December 24, 2021, for 67.4M. The company is eyeing the packaged spices segment and aims to make spices a ₹100-crore business in the next 3-4 years.