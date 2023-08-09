Okta, an independent identity provider, has announced the opening of a new office in India as part of its ongoing commitment to driving secure digital transformation across the Asia-Pacific and world-class customer support.

The company’s Indian headquarters, located in S.R. Nagar, Bengaluru, will serve as a hub for Okta’s operations in the Indian sub-continent. It will be joined by a planned R&D centre, supporting the development of Okta’s identity solutions around the world.

“We are excited to enter the Indian market and bring an industry-leading identity to the country’s innovative businesses and government agencies. We are deeply committed to supporting India’s growing digital economy and freeing everyone to safely use any technology,” said Todd McKinnon, Okta’s CEO and Co-Founder.

In tandem with this market growth, Okta will continue to expand its presence, strengthen its partner ecosystem and enhance customer support. By establishing a physical presence in India, Okta will strengthen its ability to meet the evolving needs of local customers, partners and developers, and deepen its engagement within the region’s thriving technology community.

Okta has already made early in-roads into the country through its VC arm, Okta Ventures, which has invested in Bureau ID, an AI-powered identity decisioning platform provider. Bureau ID counts Indian household names, including Bajaj Finserv, IIFL, Rapido, Kreditbee, Mahindra Finance, and SBM Bank, among its customers.

In conjunction with the new office opening, Bengaluru will be the site of Okta’s first innovation centre in the Asia-Pacific. With the abundance of tech, engineering, and R&D talent in India, the centre will serve as a collaborative space for customers, partners, and developers to ideate, experiment, and co-create innovative solutions, leveraging Okta’s identity management platform.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit