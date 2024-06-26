India Energy Storage Week (IESW) 2024, a leading energy storage and advanced battery event, will witness the unveiling of investments worth ₹2,000 crore for various initiatives including a lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility and recycling and materials extraction unit.

IESW 2024, which is being organised by India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), is scheduled to be held in the national capital from July 1 to 5 and will witness participation from more than 150 key partners and exhibitors as well as over 1,000 companies.

The event will also witness participation from Ministries such as the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Ministry of Heavy Industries, Ministry of Power, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Ministry of Mines and Ministry of Electronics & IT.

Australia, Norway, and Finland are the country partners of IESW 2024 and the government of Western Australia is the global state partner.

New product launches at IESW 2024 include a 20 ft BESS System, specialised solvent extractant chemical for the recovery of cobalt from spent lithium-ion batteries and mining ores, isothermal air compression & expansion Technology for extra long- duration energy storage, and composite overwrapped pressure vessel for green hydrogen storage by various companies.

IESW 2024 is also expected to witness the signing of five MoUs including between IESA and Powering Australia.

Investments

The IESW 2024 will hold five new factory announcements by various companies. For instance, Singapore-headquartered VFlowTech will launch the largest long-duration energy storage (LDES) manufacturing facility (non-lithium battery) at Palwal in Haryana It has a current annual capacity of 100 megawatt hour (MWh) with plans to scale up to a gigafactory in the next 2 years with committed investments from the parent.

Nash Energy will showcase its indigenously produced Li-Ion battery cell the IESW 2024, which is manufactured in India. Nash has set up a Lithium-Ion cell manufacturing plant in Karnataka with an annual capacity of 600 MWh scalable to 1.5 GWh to produce LFP cylindrical 32140 format cells. The factory will start production by next month.

BatX Energies will unveil its battery recycling and materials extraction facility, HUB-1, which is designed to extract 2.5 thousand tonnes of battery materials annually, encompassing all battery chemistries. The plant is fully integrated with an advanced material science research lab (funded by the Ministry of Heavy Industries), a commercial-scale battery refurbishing setup (10 MW), and a patented indigenously designed material extraction plant.

Lohum, India’s leading Lithium-Ion battery recycling firm, is also announcing to enter next-gen manganese-rich lithium-ion battery technology manufacturing, supported by an R&D grant from the Ministry of Mines. Aligned with this objective, the company has roped in ex-Tesla veteran Chaitanya Sharma, CEO of iM3NY, a US-based lithium-ion gigafactory.

Bharat Cell by Khusmanda Power will announce a 2 GWh manufacturing facility at the IESW 2024.

