IEX Managing Director and CEO quits

Rajiv Srivastava, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) resigned on Monday. In a statement to the BSE, IEX said that Srivastava stepped aside citing personal reasons.

His resignation was accepted by the company board and Satyanarayan Goel, the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, has been given the additional charge of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for the interim period.

Goel has earlier held this post from January 21, 2014 to July 20, 2019.

