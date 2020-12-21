IFC and arm to invest $76 m in Puravankara Group affordable housing platform

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, and IFC Emerging Asia Fund (EAF) have partnered with the Puravankara Group, a real estate conglomerate, to invest $76 million in the development of up to four residential projects under the ‘Provident’ brand that is focused on affordable housing.
Two of these four projects are planned in Kochi and Bengaluru with a saleable area of 4.5 million sq ft. About 4,000 housing units will be built in the next 5-7 years, with other projects to be identified by 2021, a press statement from Purvankara said.
Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director of Puravankara Group, said, “IFC’s investment supplements Provident’s own investments in both existing and new developments. Provident’s use of pre-cast technology will see an acceleration in both time and superior quality homes."
IFC, together with EAF will invest up to ₹556 crore (approximately $76 million) in special purpose vehicles set up by Puravankara Group. This will comprise investment of ₹240 crore (approximately $33 million) by IFC and an equal amount by EAF, along with a loan of ₹76 crore (approximately $10 million) from IFC.
The Kochi project will be designed as per IFC’s green building certification system, EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies).
“In a post COVID world, the housing sector can play a key role in India. Financing affordable and green housing can protect jobs, preserve livelihoods, and address climate change while restarting economies,” said Jun Zhang, Country Head-India at IFC.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
The bellwether indices are at new peaks; weakness can emerge at higher levels. Stay watchful
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Shashi Tharoor’s new book provides an analytical overview of patriotism to readers grappling with swiftly ...
Breaking is now an Olympic sport and the news has Bengaluru’s b-boys and b-girls floored
My sister S, who lives in Connecticut, sends me a text message: “Informal opinion survey: What would you ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...