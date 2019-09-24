IGL provided 2.10 lakh new PNG connections in 2018-19

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) provided 2.10 lakh new Piped Natural Gas connections and has also won the rights to expand to three new areas in 2018-2019 said IGL Chairman, Gajendra Singh.

Speaking at the 20th Annual General Meeting of the company, Singh said that 54 new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations had been set up during this period, thereby taking the total number of CNG stations set up by IGL to 500.

Singh said that in the last financial year, IGL has been successful in winning authorisation for three new Geographical Areas (GAs) from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board. They are Kanpur (except area already authorized) Hamirpur & Fatehpur districts in Uttar Pradesh, Kaithal district in Haryana and Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand districts in Rajasthan.

Singh said that IGL plans to set up new CNG stations and create pipeline infrastructure in its current areas of operations as well as newly acquired areas by investing ₹ 1170 crore in 2019-2020.