IGP, an online gift delivery platform, has achieved a milestone by selling over 15 lakh rakhis and delivering them to 12,369 pin codes across 1,103 cities.

The company has curated 2,154 seems to have well resonated with customers globally with orders pouring in from 101 countries. Rakhi will be celebrated on August 19.

IGP’s strategic partnerships with leading quick-commerce platforms such as Zepto and Blinkit have further expanded its reach, making rakhi shopping accessible and enjoyable for customers worldwide.

Tarun Joshi, founder, IGP said the achievement is not just about statistics but the stories of love and tradition the company attempts to tell every year.

“By delivering rakhis in India, the company has been supporting celebrations, bridging distances and strengthening bonds.

IGP’s success is a testament to the transformative power of technology and innovation,

reimagining a timeless tradition for a modern world,” he added.