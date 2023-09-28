Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company (IHC) said it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its holdings in two Adani Group companies — Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission (now renamed Adani Energy Solutions) — as an overall portfolio rebalancing strategy.

The asset holding company said it has signed the agreement with a buyer, but did not reveal the name.

It added that it was currently completing all the required procedures and obtaining necessary regulatory approvals to “implement the signed transaction”.

Last year, in May, IHC invested about ₹15,400 crore, or close to $2 billion in three Adani companies — Adani Green, Adani Energy and Adani Enterprises. This was in the form of primary capital infusion.

As of June-end, IHC’s subsidiary, Green Energy Investment Holding Rsc, held 1.26 per cent stake in Adani Green and another subsidiary Green Transmission Investment Holding RSC held 1.4 per cent in Adani Energy.

The value of its investments in the two companies was worth ₹3,354 crore as on date.

Adani Green Energy shares ended 0.6 per cent lower at ₹1,012.45 on the NSE, while that of Adani Energy Solutions closed 1.75 per cent higher at ₹830.50.