Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) has acquired Tree of Life Resorts brand as it expands presence is experiential leisure segment.

On Tuesday IHCL announced it has signed a definitive agreement to purchase 55 per cent stake in Rajscape Hotel Private Ltd for ₹18 crore. The company manages sixteen boutique properties offering immersive and experiential stays under the Tree of Life brand and is currently fully owned by Ambuja Neotia group.

“The acquisition aligns with IHCL’s pioneering ethos of creating destinations and building and scaling new hospitality formats,” IHCL managing director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said.

“IHCL is excited to onboard the Tree of Life brand and scale it to 100 properties by 2030,” he added.

In March IHCL and Ambuja Neotia group had signed a partnership for marketing and distribution.

Tree of Life, launched in 2009 operates boutique hotels in destinations including Dehradun, Dared, Varanasi, Udaipurwati, Kumaon, Binsar among others.

