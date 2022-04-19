IHCL announces new Taj Hotel, branded residences in Chennai

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, today announced the signing of another Taj hotel in Chennai. The new development, under management contract, will feature branded residences as part of the hotel complex.

Spread over 3.5 acres, the complex will be located at Nungambakkam, a commercial and business hub in the city with close proximity to key business districts. The greenfield project will comprise of a luxury hotel with 235 keys and 123 Taj branded residences.

“We are excited to announce the fourth Taj hotel in Chennai, together with branded luxury residences. This signing is in line with IHCL’s vision of strengthening our presence in key markets across India,” Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL said, in a press release.

“The multi-use development will cater to our discerning clientele and in addition to a world-class hotel will offer some of the most exclusive homes in the city managed by a trusted brand,” he added.

IHCL has partnered with Chennai-based AMPA Group for this project, which has diversified interest in finance, retail, real estate, hospitality and information technology. The group owns the AMPA skywalk mall in Chennai.

“We are happy to collaborate with IHCL for the Taj hotel and branded residences. Homeowners will have the privilege of enjoying the world-renowned Taj hospitality in the privacy of their homes,” Ampa Palaniappan, Managing Director, AMPA Group, said.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 13 hotels in Chennai including three under development.