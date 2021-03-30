IHCL, Dhruvdesh Ventures ink pact for Vivanta Hampi

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) has signed a Vivanta resort in Hampi, Karnataka. This resort is a Greenfield project and will be a management contract with Dhruvdesh Ventures.
Vivanta Hampi, an 80-room resort, is strategically located a short drive from the world-renowned UNESCO World Heritage Site. Spread over 11 acres, the resort’s design is inspired by the local ethos and history of Hampi. Open spaces imaginatively interspersed with water bodies will create an oasis in the rocky terrain.
The hotel will also have a multi-cuisine restaurant, a bar, recreational facilities, including a pool and spa, meeting rooms and a banquet hall for social and business gatherings.
Commenting on the signing, Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President – Real Estate & Development, IHCL said, “IHCL has been a pioneer in developing new destinations and putting them on the global tourist map. With Vivanta Hampi, IHCL will create new circuits with Goa and Bangalore for domestic and international travellers. We are delighted to partner with Dhruvdesh Ventures.”
Prasad R. Deshpande, Chief Promoter, Dhruvdesh Ventures, said, “We are delighted to partner with IHCL for Vivanta Hampi. It is our first venture in the hospitality sector, and we are very excited. We believe that the company will enhance the tourism potential of this region.”
Hampi is situated on the banks of the Tungabhadra River in the state of Karnataka. The UNESCO World Heritage site has over 1,600 archaeological and religious monuments dating from the 14th Century Vijayanagara Empire. It continues to be an important spiritual centre.
With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 17 hotels in Karnataka, including four under development.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
The emergence of a substantive number of educated and professional Muslims has contributed to the small ...
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
There are very many seagulls in Elsewhere. Not very surprising, as this is a seaside resort! So when I step ...
It was the birthday of Reginald Kenneth Dwight, better known in the world of entertainment as Elton John, on ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...