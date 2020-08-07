IHCL food delivery platform Qmin comes to Hyderabad

Qmin, Indian Hotels Company Limited’s (IHCL) gourmet food delivery platform, makes its debut in Hyderabad to offer a repertoire of culinary experiences commencing with delivering dishes from the treasured restaurants of Taj to the comfort of your home.

With Qmin, guests can order from restaurants, Adaa and Celeste at the Taj Falaknuma Palace.

Ian Dubier, Area Director- Hyderabad and General Manager Taj Krishna, Hyderabad, said: “Qmin, the gourmet food delivery platform in Hyderabad, will help us cater to the rising demand of online culinary services, while ensuring, stringent safety and hygiene protocols are maintained. Taj Falaknuma Palace with its award winning restaurants is known for the authentic royal recipes, originating from the kitchens of the Nizam and we are delighted to bring these signature dining experiences to our guests, in the comfort of their homes.”

Gourmet dishes

Awarded as one of the top restaurants in the world, Adaa is the most exclusive fine dining destination with masterpieces from the royal kitchens. Hyderabadi specialities like Kachche Gosht ki Biryani, Dum ki Nalli and Haleem are some of the most loved recipes which guests can order from Qmin. The menu also offers a fine selection of continental, oriental and global cuisine from Celeste, another highly celebrated restaurant of Taj Falaknuma Palace, known for its authenticity and rich flavours.

Qmin offers a differentiated delivery experience with stringent protocols of safety and hygiene. Delivered in sanitised vehicles, the packaging is eco-friendly utilising bio-degradable materials, and with customised insulation boxes to preserve the food whilst being delivered.

The Qmin mobile application will be launched in Hyderabad soon followed by the gourmet QminShop in subsequent months presenting epicurean specialities and authentic artisanal brands.