Indian Hotels Company Limited’s (IHCL) consolidated net profit tripled to ₹555 crore in the second quarter of FY2025 on a year-on-year basis due to an exceptional gain of ₹307 crore following the consolidation of in-flight catering arm with the hotel business. In the same quarter last year, IHCL had posted a net profit of ₹160 crore.

The company’s revenue grew 28 per cent to ₹1890 crore and EBITDA rose 40 per cent to ₹565 crore. Excluding consolidation impact, the revenue and EBITDA growth came at 16 per cent and 30 per cent respectively.

The company’s managing director and CEO, Puneet Chhatwal, said the second quarter witnessed a strong demand revival resulting in the best ever EBITDA margin of 29.9 per cent.

“For FY2025, we continue to maintain a guidance of double-digit revenue growth led by the sustained growth in new businesses, not like for like growth and healthy same store performance,” he added.

The company also signed a contract to manage The Claridges Hotel in Delhi from April 2025. The Claridges is situated close to Taj Mansingh in South Delhi and this management tie-up further solidifies its business in the region.

“The Claridges is an iconic asset. We will grow the brand by taking it to key metros in the country,” Chhatwal said.

“Under IHCL’s management, we believe that The Claridges will build on its prestigious legacy,” said Suresh Nanda of Claridges Hotels Pvt Ltd.