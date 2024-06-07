Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) has announced the reopening of Taj Malabar Resort and Spa, Kochi following a year-long extensive renovation and redesign.

Built in 1935, the hotel’s legendary history has been reimagined with fresh and modern sensibilities, paying homage to the multicultural fabric and maritime history of Cochin, a press release said.

Sarabjeet Singh, Senior Vice President – Operations, IHCL said, “In line with our commitment to preserving and showcasing the cultural legacy of the region, Taj Malabar Resort & Spa, Cochin, reopens its doors post a comprehensive renovation.

With its rich history and enduring charm, Taj Malabar holds a cherished position in the hearts of its guests. The transformed resort experience will offer travellers a distinctive blend of luxury and heritage in its magnificent setting by the harbour.”

Situated on the Willingdon Island, Taj Malabar Resort & Spa’s refreshed interiors honours the city’s local heritage. The meticulously designed 93 rooms and suites offer a perfect blend of contemporary design.

The offerings for the guests include an array of culinary experiences including the all-day diner, a variety of global and regional cuisine and Rice Boat, the seafood specialty restaurant offering a unique dining experience on a traditional Kerala boat. Additionally, the resort offers venues for social gatherings and meetings.

Lalith Viswakumar, Area Director – Operations and General Manager, Taj Malabar Resort & Spa, Cochin, Kerala. “We are delighted to reopen the doors of this iconic landmark in the region.

Its breath-taking views reimagined culinary experiences and rejuvenating wellness offerings will give an unforgettable experience to our guests with the quintessential Taj hospitality.”

IHCL has 20 hotels including 6 under development, across Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger brands in Kerala.