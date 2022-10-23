Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) announced its debut in Wayanad with the opening of Taj Wayanad Resort & Spa from October 28.

Nestled at the edge of a hill with sweeping views of the surrounding forest and lake, the resort seamlessly weaves together luxury with nature and mindfulness at every corner.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL said, “While Kerala is known for its scenic beauty and natural resources, Wayanad is a lesser discovered gem. With the opening of Taj Wayanad Resort & Spa, we are delighted to bring alive another aspect of the magic that defines God’s Own Country.”

Chhatwal added, “We believe that this luxury lakeside resort hotel will put Wayanad on the global tourism map, while further strengthening IHCL’s presence in Kerala.”

Ambience

Located at driving distance from Kozhikode, Kannur and Bengaluru, the 10-acre resort features 61 rooms and villas, each paying ode to the beauty of the surrounding environment.

Also read ITC Hotels signs a management contract for Welcomhotel in Jabalpur

The resort offers 270 degrees views of the Banasura Hills and lake, where guests can experience the tranquil beauty of the destination with a touch of wellness at the award-winning Jiva Spa offering signature Ayurvedic therapies.

From enjoying favourites at the iconic all-day diner ‘Shamiana’, to indulging in South Indian specialities at Southern Spice, and languid evenings at Tropics — the poolside grill and bar and world-class cocktails at a maritime-themed bar, guests can choose from myriad dining experiences during their stay.

The resort’s high-ceiling banquet hall with a private entrance makes Taj Wayanad the ideal destination for events, while guests can also rejuvenate at the outdoor infinity pool, yoga deck, fitness centre, and lakeside promenade.

‘Perfect getaway’

“Taj Wayanad Resort and Spa is the perfect getaway for those looking to rediscover Kerala’s beauty in all its glory. Here, nature becomes one with luxury, and guests can delight in immersive experiences such as interpretive nature and cycling tours, and visits to the local village,” said Saji Thackrey, General Manager, Taj Wayanad Resort & Spa, Kerala.

A green paradise, Wayanad adorns the northern hills of Kerala and is known for its natural beauty and rich history and culture. The destination is popular among travellers looking to explore the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, rolling spice plantations, and Edakkal Caves.

With this luxury lakeside resort, IHCL has 14 hotels in Kerala including two under development.