Indian Hotels Company Limited will double its portfolio of hotels to 700 plus and grow it’s consolidated revenue by 2x to ₹15,000 crore by FY30, the company announced today.

IHCL has surpassed its guidance by achieving a portfolio of 350 hotels, with over 200 hotels in operation and delivered ten consecutive quarters of record financial performance, said IHCL’s managing director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal.

“This strong performance, along with our robust balance sheet, positions us well to accelerate our growth momentum,” he added, highlighting long-term structural advantages for the sector. These include India’s projected GDP growth of over 6.5 per cent, the government’s focus on infrastructure spending, hotel demand outpacing supply, and rising consumer affluence.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit