IHCL to manage Fateh Prakash Palace in Udaipur

Tata Group hospitality arm Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Thursday said it has added Fateh Prakash Palace in Udaipur to its collection of authentic palaces, which has now been renamed as Taj Fateh Prakash Palace.
Fateh Prakash Palace was built during the reign of Maharana Fateh Singh Mewar in the 19th century as an exclusive venue for royal functions and has 65 heritage rooms and suites, IHCL said in a statement.
“As custodians of Indian hospitality, it is our privilege and honour to be entrusted with the responsibility of managing Taj Fateh Prakash Udaipur,” IHCL Managing Director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said.
This addition is an important milestone in the company’s growing portfolio of iconic and luxurious hotels, he added.
The Lake Palace Hotels & Motels Chairman and MD Arvind Singh Mewar said: “My family has shared a close and fruitful association with IHCL since 1971- when we commenced our valued relationship with Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur.”
“In 2020, we strengthen our bond through Taj Fateh Prakash Udaipur,” Mewar said adding it is a significant palace by virtue of having been a witness to many royal functions over time.
With this addition, IHCL emerges as the largest hospitality operator in Udaipur with four hotels, IHCL said.
Taj is IHCL’s luxury brand comprising authentic palaces, landmark hotels, resorts and safaris.
The unique portfolio comprises hotels across the globe including presence in India, North America, the United Kingdom, Africa, the Middle East, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan and Nepal.
