The five-star hotel project of Cochin International Airport Limited has received a fillip with Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) -- which owns the iconic luxury hotel brand Taj – investing in a project at the airport premises.

CIAL constructed the 112-key hotel ideally located near the airport entrance as part of its land utilization programme and also to provide the passengers with hospitality services at par with international standards. Taj CIAL at Cochin Airport is expected to be launched by mid of 2024.

CIAL has awarded the contract to IHCL which envisages an investment of ₹100 crore by IHCL for standardisation of its interiors as per their brand’s grades and measures. As per the contract, IHCL will share a percentage of the gross revenue generated from its operation with CIAL.

S.Suhas, Managing Director, CIAL said the collaboration with IHCL will give a fillip to the airport operator’s development plan which envisages integration of aviation with the tourism and hospitality sectors. As the Taj group is one of the renowned luxury hotel operators in the world, we hope that this collaboration will give spur to our plan to increase the revenue from non-aero verticals”.

“CIAL is eyeing exponential growth in air traffic movement with the introduction of the new fleet of aircraft by Tata-owned Air India. We are sure that this agreement will enhance the scope for a more meaningful association with one of the biggest airlines in the world ’’, he added.

Luxurious property

Taj Group said the project would become one of the most luxurious properties in Kerala. Presently, they have almost 20 properties operating and upcoming in Kerala and this project is going to be fifth in Kochi, and the third largest.

CIAL’s star hotel project is going to be a 112 key 5-star hotel spreading across 4 acres, very next to the airport entrance, occupying a building footprint of 2.04 lakh sq. ft. The hotel is located opposite the Cochin International Airport boasts an uninterrupted view of the airport on one side and the mountains on the other.

CIAL, which commissioned its ultra-luxurious business jet terminal in December 2022, owns an 18-hole golf course, and a convention centre and planning to scale up its portfolios in the hospitality sector by adding more non-aero projects including a commercial zone.

