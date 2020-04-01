IHCL, TPSWT to distribute meals to migrant workers, doctors and other medical staff across India

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Indian Hotels Company Limited’s (IHCL) trust, Taj Public Service Welfare Trust (TPSWT) is distributing meals to migrant workers who are stranded due to the 21-day coronavirus lockdown. The Taj Hotel’s parent company is also providing meals to doctors and other medical staff at hospitals that have a coronavirus check-up ward.
Thousands of migrant workers across the country were stranded, and hence, walking back to their villages after the 21-day lockdown was announced on March 24. In order to provide help to those workers, IHCL has decided to distribute meals to these workers. “We distributed 5,000 lunch and 5,000 dinner meals today to the migrant workers. On Wednesday, we will be providing 10,000 lunch and 10,000 dinner meals,” an IHCL spokesperson said.
In Mumbai, IHCL is working closely with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to offer approximately 8,000 meals a day to the medical fraternity at the five public hospitals which have a coronavirus ward. “We have already delivered over 46,000 meals to medical staff in Mumbai since the launch of the initiative on 23, March 2020.”
As of March 30 IHCL started serving 200 meals a day at Lady Hardinge Hospital in New Delhi. In Bengaluru, IHCL is distributing approximately 250 meals a day to medical staff in Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru in partnership with the Taj West End.
Apart from this initiative, in accordance with directives from the Government of India, IHCL set aside a separate wing of 60 rooms at Ginger Bhubaneshwar as well as the full hotel at Ginger MIDC Andheri, Mumbai for guests needing to self-quarantine for the mandatory period of 14 days.
TPSWT was set up in 2008 to provide relief and support to victims of natural or man-made disasters.
