Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) unveiled the reimagined Gateway brand on Thursday as part of its strategy to tap growth opportunities in micro markets in metros and tier II/III cities.

The brand rollout has begun with the launch of a new 151-key hotel in Bekal, Kerala, and the migration of four existing properties in Nashik, Coonoor, Madurai, and Chikmaglur.

The Gateway brand will cater to the increasing domestic demand for quality accommodation with large banqueting facilities. In the first phase, the brand will have seventeen hotels, and this will scale up to 100 hotels by 2030.

“Post-pandemic, the hospitality industry has witnessed a permanent shift in consumer behaviour, wherein travel has become a part of a household’s or individual’s consumption basket. The Gateway relaunch speaks to this rising consumerism trend in India, which is percolating across income groups within metros as well as tier I, II, and III cities. It also reflects the developer’s confidence in returns on capital employed,” IHCL said in a statement.

Properties under the Gateway brand will have generously sized rooms, localised culinary options, including a tea lounge, a specialty restaurant, and meeting and celebration facilities.

Currently, IHCL has a portfolio of 334 hotels, which includes 106 properties under development. These are spread across five brands and are located in over 130 locations in India and overseas.