IHCL’s Taj rated as No.1 hospitality brand

Hospitality company Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) has announced that its brand – Taj – has been rated as the Number One hospitality brand in India by Brand Finance in their coveted ‘India 100 2021’ report.

In addition, it has continued to retain its position amongst the Top Two strongest brands in India across all sectors. Brand Finance is the world's leading brand valuation consultancy.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Indian Hotels Company, said, “We are delighted that Taj has been ranked as one of the nation’s strongest brands and Number One in the hospitality industry for the second consecutive year, in spite of the hotel industry being under lockdown for half the year. The brand has demonstrated great resilience while contributing to the community and the country. The Taj brand has been a hallmark of excellence for over a century, and we remain committed towards meeting the evolving needs of all our stakeholders.”

AAA brand strength

Released by Brand Finance, the report shows Taj securing a BSI (Brand Strength Index) score of 89.3 out of 100 and a corresponding elite AAA brand strength rating based on factors such as marketing investment, stakeholder equity, and business performance.

IHCL and its subsidiaries bring together a group of brands and businesses that offer a fusion of warm Indian hospitality and service. These include Taj, SeleQtions, a named collection of hotels, Vivanta, sophisticated upscale hotels and Ginger, which is revolutionising the lean luxe segment.