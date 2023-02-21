A Tata Trusts initiative, India Health Fund (IHF) has funded two platforms that are developed to help diagnose multiple diseases.

The first innovation developed by Ameliorate Biotech is a fever panel to detect dengue, chikungunya, and malaria; and the other by Medprime Technologies, is a microscope-agnostic Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled diagnosis software that is applicable across diseases, a note on the developemnt said.

“There is an immediate need for a rapid diagnostic test (RDT) that is real-time, easy-to-use, affordable, user-friendly and equipment free. Similarly, an algorithm that can swiftly and accurately diagnose diseases like malaria without the subjectivity that comes due to variation in skills and training of microscopists is invaluable to remote communities.” the note said.

Mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya cases have seen a rise between 2015 and 2021. While malaria prevalence has reduced over the last 20 years, absolute numbers are high, it said, adding that the illnesses often present similar symptoms at an early stage, which can lead to a mis-diagnosis or even delayed diagnosis.

Ameliorate Biotech platform

The platform from Ameliorate Biotech involves an accurate, multiplexed RDT for dengue, chikungunya and malaria (with malaria falciparum and vivax differentiation), the simple 15-min test uses a single test kit and a single blood sample and can be easily used by minimally trained workforce at primary level. The process eliminates the need of serum/plasma samples, is instantaneous, doesn’t need cold chain facility/biosafety lab; ensures minimal medical waste generation. the note explained.

The 12-month funding from IHF will enable prospective, multicentric performance and cost-effectiveness evaluation of the RDT, to be made available at a discounted price of ₹200 per piece for government procurements. This is less than existing fever panel priced at ₹3000-4000, it added. The platform from Medprime Technologies involves an artificial intelligence-powered software for faster and cost-effective detection and differentiation between malarial parasites (P. falciparum and P. vivax)., the note explained.