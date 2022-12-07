The IIIT-Hyderabad’s incubator and EPAM Systems, Inc., digital transformation services and product engineering company, have selected seven startups for the EPAM Social Impact Innovation Programme.

The programme is aimed at supporting these green startups with an equity-free grant of up to ₹5 lakh and incubation support.

The Atal Incubation Centre-IIITH Foundation incubator will help the startups build their products and help them find market and access to funds.

Fighting climate crisis

The shortlisted startups included MedCuore Medical Solutions; Green Trek Research and Development; Greenovate Solutions; MuddleArt; Zodhya Technologies; Envoprotect LLP; and Panjurli Labs.

“Supporting the Green Tech revolution is essential to help India secure a foothold in the Fourth Industrial Revolution and help us fight the climate crisis,” Ramesh Loganathan, Director of AIC-IIIT-H, said.

The AIC-IIITH has run five cohorts and supported about 40 with incubation support and a funding of ₹2 crore.

Last year, EPAM provided a Covid-19 bridge grant to social startups through AIC-IIIT-H and helped organisations like Jivoule Biofuels (clean energy), myUDAAN (accessibility tech) and Intech Harness (agritech) with resources needed to survive the pandemic.

