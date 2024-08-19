IIT-Madras-incubated Yotuh Energy, a clean tech start-up specialising in electrifying vehicle refrigeration systems for mid-mile and last-mile cold chain logistics, has raised ₹1.53 crore in a funding round led by Campus Angels Network.

Yotuh Energy was founded in 2022 by IIT Delhi alumni Vivek Mahindrakar, Shaivee Malik, and Dharmik Bapodara, and has received grants and awards from the Ministry of Agriculture, DST, MeitY, Acumen, ACIR (US Embassy to India), IIT Madras Incubation Cell, and Daimler India Commercial Vehicles.

Yotuh Energy’s electric active refrigeration system, powered by a Lithium-Ion battery, operates independently of the vehicle’s main engine and makes use of a proprietary adaptive control technology. This helps in intra-city perishable transportation by enabling Small Commercial Vehicles and Commercial EVs for cold chain logistics.

The investment will support Yotuh Energy’s product development, testing, operations, and team expansion. The funds will specifically be used to enhance their proprietary adaptive control technology, eliminate fuel usage, reduce operational expenses, and drive the industry towards greener and more efficient practices.

“Our goal is to make cold chain logistics more accessible, affordable, and sustainable, steering us towards a future driven by innovation and advanced technologies in refrigeration systems,” Dharmik Bapodara, co-founder, Yotuh Energy, said in a statement.

Vinod Dasari, former Managing Director of Ashok Leyland and ex-CEO of Royal Enfield is an advisor to Yotuh Energy. Dasari said: “Yotuh Energy’s pioneering electric refrigeration technology represents a major advancement in cold chain logistics. Their focus on sustainability and efficiency is exactly what the industry needs to move forward, and I am excited to see how their solutions will transform the market.”

