IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, on Thursday launched, a new training program to create ‘Cyber Commandos’ among law enforcement officers across India.

An initiative by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the program is a crucial step toward strengthening India’s cyber defence capabilities.

This specialised force will be at the forefront of defending the Nation against cyberattacks, safeguarding sensitive data and maintaining digital sovereignty.

The Cyber Commandos will represent a significant upgrade from existing cybercrime cells. While these cells primarily focus on reactive measures like investigation and prosecution of cybercrimes, the commandos will be a proactive force, said a press release.

The program aims to equip law enforcement officers with advanced skills to combat cyber challenges effectively, it said.

Through rigorous training, State and Central police personnel will be transformed into cyber experts, capable of investigating complex digital crimes, tracking cybercriminals, and protecting critical infrastructure, the release added.