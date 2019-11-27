IKEA brings its first physical presence ‘IKEA On Wheels’ to Mumbai

Swedish home furnishing retailer IKEA on Tuesday launched two trucks in Mumbai in a bid to offer concepts to customers based on affordability, accessibility and sustainability.

Called IKEA On Wheels, it is a mobile truck with functional and furnished rooms to enable customers to see IKEA products and solutions up close. This marks IKEA India’s first physical presence in Mumbai.

As of now, IKEA caters to consumers in Mumbai through its e-commerce channel alone, which was launched in August.

Themed with concepts ‘Sustainable living (with Kitchens)’, and ‘Living with children', the trucks will be in Mumbai, one based in Utopia City, Worli (Kamala Mills) and the other travelling to various points between South Mumbai and Western Suburbs, the company said.

This takes the total number of IKEA trucks to four with four different concepts. It had launched its first truck themed ‘Create Space’ in August.

Jaxa Gohil, Store Manager, IKEA India said: “While we launched our online store for Mumbai recently, ‘IKEA on Wheels’ will primarily help the many Mumbaikars touch, feel and experience our home furnishing solutions, they provide the many people with ideas and inspirations to reimagine their homes with a touch of IKEA.”

These trucks also offer a chance to potential customers for getting personalized assistance from IKEA’s Life at Home experts, travelling along with the trucks.

Mumbai is a significant market for IKEA, one of the top 30 cities it has identified globally and is the biggest investment in India with warehousing, e-commerce and stores, Gohil added.

IKEA also has a goal to reach 100 million people in the next three years. It had launched its first physical store in India-- Hyderabad in 2018.