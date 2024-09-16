Ikea India on Monday said it has introduced a 365-day exchange and return policy to make the consumer shopping experience more convenient and flexible. Products, including home furniture and furnishing accessories, can be exchanged or returned, either in their original packaging or assembled, allowing customers to test and try them at home for fit, comfort, and functionality.

“Designed to be clear and simple, the exchange and return policy allows customers to exchange or return products either in-store or through convenient home collection services, regardless of where the purchase was made. With a collection conscious practice, we also promote sustainable resolution for customers, and the policy goes even further, offering benefits such as free replacement for products damaged during self delivery or self assembly within 14 days of purchase,” the furniture retailer stated.

Adosh Sharma, Country Commercial Manager, said , “Our new 365-days exchange and return policy is an extension of our efforts, designed to build trust and empower our customers in India. Whether shopping online or in-store, this initiative ensures that customers feel confident in their choices. Our goal is to make exchange and returns as seamless and convenient as possible, so they can focus on what truly matters—building a home they love.”

“The new policy offers customers the flexibility to exchange or return products within a full year from the purchase date or the delivery date, giving them ample time to make the right choices for their homes,”Sharma added.

