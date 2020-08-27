IKEA lowers prices of furniture, home furnishing, makes them more affordable

Huawei Watch GT 2e: Smart, electric and energetic
The GT 2e comes with 85 workout modes
Swedish multichannel home furnishings retailer IKEA has announced it has lowered prices of its bestselling products with its New Lower Price initiative.
This is one of the long-term steps IKEA has taken to enable more people to buy its home furnishing products.
The company announced lower prices for products across categories including chairs, toys, mattresses, bookshelves, sofas and many more products for the bedroom, living room, kitchen and outdoor. They will be available in the Hyderabad store and its online stores in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune.
“At IKEA, we believe that no matter what changes at home, everyone should be able to afford home furnishing solutions that make their everyday brighter. Solutions that work for every home, every need at home, and every budget. Lowering our prices, without compromising on quality, is a step towards that. The changing customer mind-set with the pandemic has made affordability more relevant. And this situation makes it even more important for us to be able to live up to meet today’s reality," said Kavitha Rao, Country Commercial Manager, IKEA India.
IKEA continues to be invested in making a positive impact on economy, society and people. Flat packaging, strong service offer, transparent pricing, sourcing quality materials in a sustainable way are some of the ways that help IKEA keep a competitive price point. IKEA constantly challenges itself to find new ways to keep product costs low to serve as many people as possible. Local sourcing remains a main driver of affordability and over a third of the products under New Lower Price are “Made in India”.
The company said they will continue to work towards more such price initiatives for Indian customers.
IKEA India, part of Ingka Group opened its first retail store in Hyderabad in August 2018, followed by online stores in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune in 2019. Mumbai is the first IKEA market to launch online without physical stores.
The GT 2e comes with 85 workout modes
TN boys Velchamy Sankarlingam and Raja Narayanan on working for the hottest tech firms — Zoom and Virgin ...
From gratitude days to wellness breaks, the pandemic is seeing new additions to leave entitlements
At a time when job losses and salary cuts are the order of the day, guess it is too much to expect increments.
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
During the sharp market fall in March, it lost far less than its benchmark and category
What have been the social and industry implications of the pandemic? Here’s a look
₹1118 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511301145 The stock looks upward biased and so initiate fresh long ...
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...