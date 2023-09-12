Ingka Centres has roped in Le Marche as its parent to operate a supermarket at the Lykli meeting place in Gurugram.

Lykli Gurugram is scheduled to open in late 2025. With a total investment of about Rs 3,500 crore, the new project is expected to witness an annual visitation of 20 million. The meeting place will be anchored by Ikea and will offer a diverse retail selection of both global and local brands. It will also provide high-class office facilities, as well as spaces for community events.

“The new supermarket will offer a first-of-its-kind enhanced customer experience in its one-in-city format, occupying an area of 2,676 sqm,” the statement added.

Amit Dutta, CEO of Le Marche India, said, “Le Marche is thrilled and humbled to be the chosen partner for Ingka Centres’ first development in India. Together with Ingka Centres, we are confident of building a benchmark offering, which will be a reflection of the new dawn in the space of grocery retailing – both physically and digitally.”

Le Marche has curated a unique to-India grocery store concept, to be implemented exclusively in Ingka Centres’ Lykli Gurugram meeting place. The supermarket will offer a variety of food products, focused on fresh produce from different regions, and live counters for products from across India and the world.

Vasco Santos, Global Sales & Leasing Director, Ingka Centres, said: “I’m happy to welcome Le Marche to our future Lykli Gurugram meeting place. The supermarket will offer a unique grocery store concept and experience to customers, which can only be enjoyed at our meeting place. Together with our partners, we will work to deliver one-of-a-kind experiences to the people of Delhi-NCR and make Lykli Gurugram the destination to build emotional connections, eat, work, play and recharge.”

