IKEA Retail sets up new global office in Bengaluru

IKEA Retail (Ingka Group) has strengthened its commitment to India by investing in a new global office in Bengaluru, which is set to serve as a multi-faceted hub.

The Global Business Operations include, Digital, and Centres of Expertise (CoE) which will help streamline, simplify and standardise ways of working and operations, while diversifying the overall digital footprint, the company stated.

The availability of a large talent pool in India is one of the key reasons behind selecting the global office. It will operate from the Karle Special Economic Zone, in Bengaluru.

IKEA has been sourcing from India from past 35 years as part of its global supply chain and works with 50 plus suppliers and employs four lakh people across the value chain. In 2018, IKEA opened its first India store in Hyderabad and now has an online presence in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune. The second store in Mumbai is under construction. IKEA aims is to reach approximately 100 million consumers in India over the next few years through a multichannel approach.

The GBO is a key partner for group functions such as finance, digital, procurement and people and culture. In addition to Bengaluru, the GBO operates in Poznan (Poland), Shanghai (China) and Baltimore (US). Digital, which is co-located with GBO in Bengaluru, will be a focal point and centre for digital development, innovation and operations.

Lalitha Indrakanti, Head of Global Business Operations for Ingka Group, said, “India now joins our network of strong locations situated at strategic parts of the world with the establishment of GBO. India is central to our growth plans and the GBO will help simplify, standardise and modernise customer and business transactions, procurement operations, financial reporting and people operations.”

Divya Kumar, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Group Digital for Ingka Group, said: “With a move towards a new digital IKEA, the organisation is excited to explore and connect with the excellent digital competence in India. The new teams will join IKEA in the journey of providing an excellent experience to our customers seamlessly, across all channels.”