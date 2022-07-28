Ikea to open third store in Mumbai

IKEA, the Swedish home furnishings retailer, will open the doors to its third store in Mumbai at R CITY Mall, on Thursday. The IKEA R CITY Store is IKEA’s fifth store in India.

IKEA started its retail journey in Maharashtra with the launch of e-commerce services in 2019, followed by the Navi Mumbai store launch in 2020 and IKEA’s first city store in Worli in 2021. With a planned investment of Rs 6,000 crore in Maharashtra, IKEA is expecting to attract close to 4 million visitors in Mumbai this year.

Spread across 72,000 sq. ft., IKEA R CITY offers over 7,000 well-designed, affordable, good quality, functional, and sustainable home furnishing products. Customers will be able to place orders for 5,000+ products that will be delivered to them, and they will be able to buy 2,000 products directly from the stores. The store will have the iconic 15-room sets for ideas and inspirations to live a better life at home. These room settings are inspired by the life of home in Mumbai. The store will also house a 150-seater restaurant serving a mix of Swedish and Indian delicacies, with many vegetarian options to choose from.

Susanne Pulverer, Chief Executive Officer & Chief Sustainability Officer at IKEA India said, “IKEA R CITY is a great example of our commitment to become more accessible, affordable and sustainable. With our growing retail presence, Maharashtra becomes the strongest omnichannel presence market in India, with a big format store, city stores and online platforms.”

IKEA has employed 180 co-workers, 76 per cent of whom are local coworkers. It plans to hire more people from the local neighborhood. It hopes to create the best work environment for its many coworkers, offering equal pay and growth opportunities for all. With a focus on local sourcing, IKEA is working with 12 local suppliers in Maharashtra for food and home furnishing products.