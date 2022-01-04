IL&FS completes stake sale in OTPC to GAIL

The IL&FS Group has completed the sale of its 26 per cent stake in ONGC Tripura Power Company (OTPC) to Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) at an aggregate valuation of ₹1,227 crore.

OTPC is a special purpose vehicle formed between ONGC, Government of Tripura, IL&FS to set up and operate a 726.6 MW combined cycle gas turbine thermal power plant at Palatana, Tripura.

With this transaction, IL&FS claims to have resolved a debt of about ₹3,656 crore - that formed part of the overall group debt of about ₹99,000 crore, as of October 2018, IL&FS said in a statement.

IL&FS Group held its 26 per cent stake in OTPC in two subsidiaries. Around 12 per cent was held by IL&FS Energy Development Company and 14 per cent held by IL&FS Financial Services.

“The Group has duly received an aggregate sum of ₹319 crore for its 26 per cent stake from GAIL in the two companies thereby closing this stake sale transaction,” IL&FS added.

Post this transaction, GAIL will hold 26 percent stake in OTPC along with ONGC at 50 per cent, Indian Infrastructure Fund II at 23.5 per cent and Government of Tripura at 0.5 per cent.

OTPC has been categorized as a Green company and has an aggregate debt of about ₹3,000 crore which will continue to be serviced under new shareholding.

The Group had received approvals from respective CoCs, Supreme Court Justice (retd) D K Jain, Hon’ble NCLT and the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to complete the stake sale at this valuation, IL&FS added