ILFS Engineering narrows loss to ₹13.6 cr in Oct-Dec quarter

PTI New Delhi | Updated on June 30, 2020 Published on June 30, 2020

IL&FS Engineering on Monday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to ₹13.60 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

The engineering arm of the troubled IL&FS Group had reported a total comprehensive net loss after exceptional items of ₹34.44 crore for the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, it said in a BSE filing.

The company did not provide the figures for the fourth quarter.

Its total income from operations on a consolidated basis for the quarter stood at ₹105.58 crore as against ₹300 crore in the corresponding quarter a year-ago.

The company’s expenses during the quarter were ₹119 crore as against ₹334 crore in the year-ago period.

