IL&FS sells 52.26% stake in Terracis Technologies to Falcon SG Holdings

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The IL&FS Group has completed sale of its 52.26 per cent stake in Terracis Technologies Limited (TTL) to Falcon SG Holdings, (Philippines) Inc.
With this stake sale, IL&FS has resolved ₹1,275 crore of its Group debt and completely exited the technology business.
“This is an equity positive transaction wherein the entire debt has been taken over by the new promoter. Apart from some foreign banks and institutions, State Bank of India, Axis Bank and Indian Bank were key Indian lenders to the company,” IL&FS said in a statement.
“The transaction would release corporate guarantees extended by various IL&FS Group entities and will also facilitate reduction of five entities within the IL&FS Group: TTL and its four subsidiaries — Land Registration Systems Incorporation (LARES), IL&FS Technologies Philippines Incorporation (ITPI), LIVIA India Limited (LIL) and Bhopal e-Governance Limited (BEGL),” it added.
IL&FS completes stake sale in Prime Terminals FZC
With this transaction, over 200 employees within these companies would also now shift with the company to the new promoter.
TTL has experience in providing information technology solutions for efficient citizen service delivery and smart governance, through its customised solutions.
Land Registration Systems Incorporation, Philippines, is a corporation constituted in the Philippines and engaged in executing country-wide build, own, operate-based land modernisation project, “Land Titling and Computerisation Project”, for the Government of Philippines. It is held 67 per cent by TTL.
IL&FS Technologies Philippines Incorporation is a corporation constituted in the Philippines and engaged in the business of providing managed services, systems integration and geospatial services.
LIVIA India Limited was engaged in the business of providing managed services enterprise resource planning implementation and support services to IL&FS group companies. It is now under voluntary liquidation.
Edelweiss-backed Sekura Roads could be anchor investors in IL&FS road InvIT
Bhopal e-Governance Limited is a special purpose vehicle, engaged in the business of providing state-wide revenue management solutions for land on a public-private partnership ‘build own operate transfer’ model for the government of Madhya Pradesh.
The new Board, in its latest update, had announced that the IL&FS Group has resolved over ₹52,000 crore debt while maintaining its overall group debt resolution estimate at ₹61,000 crore.
TTL was formerly known as IL&FS Technologies Ltd and Falcon SG is a wholly-owned subsidiary Falcon Investments Pte Ltd, a part of Gateway Partners and Avenue Capital Group.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...