Imerys starts production at Vizag refractory plant

Imerys, a €3.8-billion French mineral-based specialty solutions company, has launched commercial sales out of its new calcium aluminate plant in Visakhapatnam.

The Imerys Group has invested ₹ 350 crore in creating the facility to serve domestic customers with products adapted to local needs.

“The opening of this new plant is a major milestone for Imerys. It is another proof that the Group continues to invest in growing markets and geographies. The fully remote commissioning, caused by the enduring pandemic, has been an incredible achievement,” Alessandro Dazza, Imerys Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement.

The new plant will supply the refractory as well as the construction market with calcium aluminate binders, developed by Imerys to meet the specific needs of the Indian refractory and construction industries and adapted to the climate of the sub-continent.

The plant will also serve as a distribution centre of imported ready-to-use mortars and bentonite solutions to serve the fast-growing infrastructure sector, for applications such as waste water, tunnelling and civil engineering in general.

Vizag was chosen due to its busy port on the Eastern coastline of India.

Imerys has recruited 100 people, who have been trained gradually as the commissioning of the plant progressed. Imerys India today employs 800 people, located in 16 industrial sites and eight sales offices.

In addition to the production of calcium aluminate binders, the Group produces specialty solutions for ceramics, plastics, polymers and refractory products.