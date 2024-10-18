India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd (IMPAL), part of T S Santhanam Group (a faction of the larger TVS Group of Companies), has reported a standalone profit after tax of ₹22.37 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, when compared with ₹20.73 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its revenue from operations grew to ₹187 crore as against ₹177 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal. Profit before tax stood at ₹29 crore as against ₹25 crore.

On a consolidated basis, its profit after tax stood at ₹23 crore as against ₹21 crore in Q2 last fiscal. Revenue was higher at ₹190 crore as compared to ₹182 crore.

For the half year ended September 30, 2024, the company’s standalone PAT was higher at ₹43 crore as against ₹38 crore in H1 of the previous fiscal. Revenue grew to ₹380 crore when compared with ₹377 crore in the same period the previous year.

On a consolidated basis, the company’s PAT stood at ₹43 crore for the first half year of this fiscal when compared with the PAT of ₹39 crore in the same period the previous year. Revenue stood at ₹388 crore as compared to ₹376 crore.