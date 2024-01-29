India Motor Parts & Accessories, part of T S Santhanam Group (a faction of the larger TVS Group of Companies) and engaged in the distribution of automobile parts and accessories, has reported a 13 per cent increase in standalone profit after tax of ₹14.90 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared with ₹13.18 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹182 crore (₹185.96 crore).

The Board has declared an interim dividend of ₹9 per share (90 per cent) on the paid-up capital of ₹12.48 crore.

On a consolidated basis, its profit after tax grew 19 per cent to ₹15.19 crore (₹12.74 crore). Revenue from operations was lower at ₹186.38 crore (₹190.86 crore).

For the nine months ended December 31, 2023, the company’s standalone PAT was higher by 12 per cent at ₹53.19 crore (₹47.65 crore). Revenue from operations was higher at ₹549.69 crore (₹541.37 crore).

On a consolidated basis, the company’s PAT reported a 9 per cent increase at ₹54.10 crore (₹49.71 crore). Revenue was higher at ₹562.60 crore (₹556.08 crore).

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit