India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd (IMPAL), part of TS Santhanam Group (a faction of the larger TVS Group of Companies) has reported a 17 per cent increase in its standalone profit after tax at ₹21 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to ₹18 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Profit before tax increased by 18 per cent at ₹24 crore, compared to ₹21 crore. Revenue from operations for the June 2024 quarter grew marginally to ₹193 crore compared to ₹190 crore in the June 2023 quarter.

On a consolidated basis, its profit after tax saw an increase of 17 per cent at ₹21 crore when compared with ₹18 crore in the same period a year ago. Profit before tax stood at ₹25 crore as against ₹21 crore. Revenue grew marginally to ₹198 crore compared to ₹195 crore.

“The market is currently tough, with low liquidity. The market has not yet rebounded after the election, and this is affecting all retail businesses as well,” N Krishnan, Managing Director of IMPAL, said in a statement.