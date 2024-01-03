Impresario will cross the ₹700 crore mark for corporate EBIDTA in FY24, expecting a double digit growth in margins, Riyaaz Amlani, MD of Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality Pvt Ltd, told businessline. He added that the company expects at least 20 per cent of its revenues coming from its delivery segment. The restaurant chain expects consistent growth over the next few fiscals.

“We are at ₹60 crore a month. Fortunately we were able to deal with Covid much better. If Covid didn’t kill us, nothing will. We will clock ₹700 crore, with corporate EBITA at a double digit margin,” he said.

In August 2022, Amlani had told businessline that the restaurant company expected to close FY23 with revenues of ₹600 crore garnering a growth of about 35 per cent over FY22. He said, “We are above that mark.”

“Going omnichannel helped us a lot during Covid. During Covid, offline retail had been written off by a lot of people, however, pivoting to omnichannel really helped us. Today, 20 per cent of our revenues come from delivery. We are also seeing a great per person spend at our stores.”

Impresario has three cloud kitchen brands, speaking about the growth in that segment, Amlani said, “The cloud kitchen business, for the company, is currently a ₹70 crore to ₹80 crore business. We expect it to grow double digits next year.”

Dominant brand

Currently the largest unlisted restaurant chain in India, Social continues to be its most dominant brand for the company both in terms of revenue and presence. The 50th branch of the 10-year-old brand, Social, was inaugurated on December 21 in Hyderabad. The restaurant chain has a presence across Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Indore and Dehradun.

Amlani believes the chunk of the growth will come from Social itself, however, he added. “As we see gaps in the market, we will continue to expand. We see a lot of potential for expanding our other brands. While Social will continue to bring the expansion of Social, brands like Smoke House Deli will also expand to 3-4 restaurants a year,” Amlani said.

Founded by Amlani in 2001, Impresario owns and manages an umbrella of other restaurant brands like ‘Smoke House Deli’, ‘Mocha’, ‘Salt Water Cafe’, ‘Slink & Bardot’ and ‘Souffle’. Impresario has over 65 outlets in 20 Indian cities.