In a booster to ceramics industry, Gujarat Gas cuts prices

POCO M2 launched in India
Price starts at ₹10,999
In a major boost to the tiles and ceramics industry in Gujarat, the State government on Tuesday reduced gas prices by ₹2.5 per standard cubic meter (SCM).
State-run city gas distribution (CGD) firm Gujarat Gas Ltd (GGL) supplies piped natural gas to ceramic clusters in Morbi, Surendranagar and Sabarkantha districts.
The relief is likely to help domestic ceramics players compete with China, the world’s largest producer of ceramics, in the the international markets.
While the move is set to improve the profitability for the ceramics players, it has also brightened the prospects for a larger share in the export market.
“Currently, China dominates in the world ceramics market covering about 55-60 per cent of the global market. But now many countries are avoiding purchases from China such as US, Europe or Middle East and they are turning to India. That is a game changer for our industry,” said Prafulla Gattani, Executive Director, Asian Granito India Ltd, a leading ceramics player based in Ahmedabad.
Asian Granito plans to double its export business this fiscal. “We had done about ₹150 crore of exports last year, and we are set to touch ₹310 crore exports this year," Gattani told BusinessLine.
While announcing the reduction in the gas prices for the ceramics industry, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani stated that in these pandemic times the industry needed this relief to compete successfully in the international markets and increase exports.
Gujarat Gas, in which Gujarat government holds 74.68 per cent stake through its companies including Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, and Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd, saw its shares tumbling by over 4 per cent on the BSE on Tuesday to close at ₹288.95.
Gujarat Gas currently, supplies about 6.5 million standard cubic meters per day of natural gas in these three ceramics clusters.
For the industry, gas costs comprise about 30-35 per cent of the total costs. A reduction in gas prices is expected to bring down costs by about 4-5 per cent whereas industry expects the profits to improve by about 1-2 per cent.
Price starts at ₹10,999
The BenQ TH585 supports streaming directly from Amazon Fire Stick
1. Being a fitness enthusiast, I believe, ‘Health is wealth’. A healthy body is where the healthy mind stays, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
Unlike other accident insurance policies, Shagun can be bought for anyone — family members, extended family ...
September futures breached ₹3,000, turning the outlook negative
If businesses leave price risks unattended, costs will shoot up and may derail profits
The global copper market could be on the cusp of a historic supply squeeze as Chinese demand runs red hot and ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...