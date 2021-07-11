In a first, French medical tech company to build facility in TN

Institut Georges Lopez (IGL), a French medical technology company, will establish a facility to manufacture medical devices and solutions for ‘flushing and preservation’ of organs in Cheyyar, Tamil Nadu. It will be the first such facility in India.

The facility will come up in six to eight months, a State government official said

The new facility will enable more life-saving transplant procedures through improved quality and length of preservation, said a tweet by Guidance Tamil Nadu, State’s nodal agency for investment promotion and single window facilitation, which facilitated the investment.

IGL will invest around ₹20 crore in the facility, which will provide jobs to around 30 people. It has got land in Sipcot Cheyyar and approvals will start soon, sources said.

Preservation systems

IGL, which has subsidiaries in the US and Brazil designs, manufactures, and markets products classified as drugs or medical devices, and intended for the treatment of patients with chronic organ diseases. The company’s static preservation systems comprise of specially formulated solutions and insulated shippers, provides safe and consistent method for cold ischemic storage and transport of donor organs. Its systems are adequate for all types of abdominal and thoracic organs.

Its machines provide a safe and secured environment where a solution is pumped through the explanted organ. Perfusion parameters are controlled and recorded, offering clinicians’ additional data to evaluate the organ. Its systems are commonly used for marginal organs.

It also offers transportable and bench perfusion systems.

Interestingly, Tamil Nadu is one of the best performing States in the country when it comes to organ transplants.