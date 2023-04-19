Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said it was settling an anti-competition case linked to cholestrol-lowering drug Zetia, in the United States, for which it would have to pay $48 million.

“To avoid uncertainty, the company has agreed to enter into a settlement with the Direct Purchaser Plaintiff group,” Glenmark told the Bombay Stock Exchange. “Under this settlement, the company must pay $48 million, in accordance with the agreement entered into with them,” it said, adding that the settlement will make clear that it denied allegations against it or admitted any liability.

Broker’s call: Glenmark Pharma (Accumulate)

The decision comes just as trial for this case was to begin on April 19, 2023 in the US courts, the company said, adding that Glenmark and Merck (patent holder on the drug) had defended themselves against the allegations. Three plaintiff groups had collectively represented all claims against the company and Merck - the Direct Purchaser Plaintiffs, the Retailer Plaintiffs, and the End-Payor Plaintiffs.

Multiple suits

There are multiple antitrust and consumer protection lawsuits, including a class action, consolidated in the Eastern District of Virginia, the US against Glenmark and its subsidiary Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, in connection with generic Zetia, the company said.

The lawsuits alleged that in 2010, Glenmark entered an anti-competitive agreement to settle patent infringement litigation involving a patent related to ezetimibe (the active ingredient in Zetia) with Schering Corporation and MSP Singapore Company LLC.

In the pending antitrust and consumer protection litigation, Glenmark was a defendant along with Schering Corporation, MSP Singapore Company LLC, Merck & Co, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp (now known as Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC) and Schering-Plough Corp.