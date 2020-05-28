In leg-up to migration to EVs, Tata Power to expand charging infra four-fold this year

Resilience and relevance, a current need
A couple of months before we as a nation, and community, were enveloped by the malaise ‘Covid-19’, I was ...
In an effort to aid Electric Vehicle (EV) migration in the country, Tata Power plans to increase its national network of charging infrastructure four-fold.
Currently, Tata Power has 170 EV charging points in India, and the company plans to grow this to 700 by the end of FY21.
As a part of this initiative, Tata Power will be working closely with the EV industry to enable India’s large-scale migration to clean transportation across all segments including two- and four-wheelers.
Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said, “Despite the protracted slump in the Indian automotive sector, we continue to remain bullish about the future of the country’s mobility business and we believe that large-scale shift to clean mobility is inevitable. With the right policy framework in place, large domestic demand for clean mobility solutions and consistent drop in the total cost of ownership of EVs are strong signs of the direction in which India is moving. Over the last two years, we have been investing in a national network of charging infrastructure and expect to expand this further during the current financial year too.”
As the Indian automotive sector emerges from a prolonged slump in sales, the growth in demand for EVs is expected to outstrip internal combustion vehicles powered by fossil fuel. In 2019-20, over 1.5 lakh EVs were sold in India against 1.35 lakh in 2018-19, a 20 per cent jump in volume.
This effort by Tata Power is also a continuation of the Tata Group’s push, which last year got the entire group to kick-start and develop a complete e-mobility ecosystem to cater to future mobility demands.
Tata Power will take up the ownership of the units ― from installing charging stations to supplying power. “We have the knowhow for all charging formats ― home, public and fleet. Additionally, we will have (charging) stations in 650 locations in a year’s time,” Sinha had told BusinessLine last year.
The network of smart EV charging points will be set up in major metros including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad, and will expand to other cities by the end of the current financial year. Further, Tata Power also plans to create infrastructure for home charging as well as continue expanding its public charging locations, such as at metro stations, shopping malls, theatres and highways.
The company is also in talks with metro rail authorities and municipal corporations for setting up EV charging stations across the country. The company will also be expanding its EV charging infrastructure at Tata Group-owned outlets such as Chroma, WestSide, Titan watch showrooms, and Indian Hotels. Also, Tata Power has developed a world-class platform for EV charging which includes various functionalities for corporates, fleets and individual users of EVs.
Apart from this, Tata Power has signed MoUs for setting up commercial EV charging stations at fuel outlets owned by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, and Indraprastha Gas Limited.
They have also tied up with Tata Motors, Jaguar Land Rover to provide entire charging solutions to them, including stations at their locations and home charging for the customers of their cars.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
A couple of months before we as a nation, and community, were enveloped by the malaise ‘Covid-19’, I was ...
This made-for-India robotic vacuum cleaner has wet and dry cleaning and you can even throw in some ...
Curved Amoled display, 108MP camera, 5G — this snazzy super-premium flagship is a specs monster
6,000mAh should you keep you going for days as you talk, shoot photos and watch every video in sight
Creating an optimum emergency reserve, goal-based investing, and adequate insurance cover are important
The extension of the scheme until March 2023 augurs well for those looking for safe investments with ...
The price of ₹87.5 per share indicated by the company may be too low; but investors have the choice of placing ...
Aside from slowdown in disbursements, the lockdown also impacted collections in the second half of March
Lakhs of migrant workers are fleeing job losses, starvation and government apathy in locked-down cities. At ...
The journey of migrants walking back to their homes hundreds of miles away finds resonance in the story of ...
The music of Trinidad and Tobago is replete with diverse and fusion-rich notes
Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop, whose songs topped the charts in the ’90s, discusses her new book, embracing ...
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...