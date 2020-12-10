In news that cheers, USL gets its first woman MD & CEO

Following in Lord Rama’s footsteps
The country’s largest liquor maker, United Spirits Ltd (USL), said on Thursday its MD and CEO Anand Kripalu will step down from his role on June 30, 2021.
He will be succeeded by Diageo’s MD for Africa Regional Markets, Hina Nagarajan, who will have the distinction of being the company’s first woman MD & CEO.
Kripalu will step down from his role on June 30, 2021, to pursue the next phase of his career, a statement from the company said.
“Under Anand Kripalu's tenure, USL has made considerable improvement in operating performance — margin growth, working capital and cash generation. Following Diageo’s acquisition of USL, Kripalu led the full integration of USL and has reignited the market’s portfolio strategy,” it added.
It further said Kripalu has always been a strong advocate for the positive impact of the alcohol industry. He was USL’s first MD after it was taken over by Diageo in 2013.
Nagarajan will join USL on April 1, 2021 as CEO-Designate. From July 1, in accordance with the applicable law and upon receipt of necessary approvals, she will take over as MD and CEO of USL and be a part of the Diageo executive committee, reporting to John Kennedy, President, Diageo Europe & India.
Since joining Diageo in the summer of 2018, Nagarajan has led the company’s Africa Regional Markets (ARM) comprising operations in Ghana, Cameroon, Ethiopia, the Indian Ocean, Angola and other countries.
Under her leadership, ARM has become a significant growth driver for Diageo Africa, the company statement said.
She has leveraged capabilities and synergies across the market to drive regional growth, delivering a significant step-change in supply chain performance across ARM, it added. Prior to joining Diageo, Nagarajan spent over 30 years in CPG (consumer packaged goods) businesses, and held several senior marketing and general management positions at Reckitt Benckiser, Nestlé India and Mary Kay India.
In her most recent position before joining Diageo, Nagarajan, an IIM-Ahmedabad alumnus, was MD - China & SVP - North Asia with Reckitt Benckiser.
Vijay Rekhi, former MD of USL, told BusinessLine the liquor major needs to consolidate its position in the market. “The company is changing for the better with Diageo coming up with better innovations and new products. They recently launched McDowell No 1 in cans, which is a mark of good innovation strategy,” he observed. He further said USL has the ability to sustain its leading role because of its management structure and a robust portfolio.
ICICI, in a recent note to investors, said USL’s second-quarter results saw faster-than-expected quarter-on-quarter recovery in volumes (leading to a mere 3.4 per cent YoY decline in volumes), in spite of the continued closure of on-trade channels in various States, higher taxation in post-Covid scenario and a contraction in business in Andhra Pradesh.
A Nirmal Bang analyst said the company has seen progressive improvement with the opening up of the economy but remains cautiously optimistic on account of the uncertainty in the on-trade channel.
USL shares closed 1.76 per cent higher on Thursday at ₹594.10.
