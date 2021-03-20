Companies

‘Inadvertent error’ noted in Jan subscriber data given to Trai; revised data filed: Voda Idea

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 20, 2021

VIL didn’t specify the error; but market watchers said error was in the subscriber numbers for UP (W), which said 3.7 mn customers were net added in January

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) admitted it has found an “inadvertent error” in the subscriber data for January 2021 reported to TRAI, and has now corrected and submitted revised information to the regulator.

The statement by the company comes after Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) subscriber data for January 2021 showed VIL’s mobile net additions at 1.7 million, with a spike in UP (West) circle.

In a clarification posted on the company website, VIL said: “We noted an inadvertent error in the subscriber data for January '21 submitted to TRAI in regular course.”

“We have corrected the same and duly reported the revised data to TRAI,” it added.

While the company did not divulge details of the error, market watchers said the fault appeared to be in the subscriber numbers for UP (West), where customer net additions were reported at 3.7 million users for January.

Published on March 20, 2021
Vodafone Idea Ltd
