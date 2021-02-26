Inbrew acquires Molson Coors’ beer business in India

Singapore-headquartered Inbrew Holdings Pte Ltd has acquired North American lager producer Molson Coors’ beer business in India.

London based non-resident Indian (NRI) businessman Ravi Deol owns Inbrew Holdings Pte Ltd through privately held Ahead Global Holdings. Molson Coors India Private Limited (MCIPL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Coors Brewing USA with popular beer brands in India.

As part of the acquisition, Inbrew, will acquire popular beer brand Thunderbolt and rights to iconic brands such as Millers, Miller High Life, Miller Ace, Blue Moon, Carling and Cobra. Thunderbolt, the flagship brand of the company, is a pioneer in the strong beer segment in India with dominant share in North India and national share of over 5 percent.

Inbrew Holdings will also acquire manufacturing facilities in India along with the entire business operations. The manufacturing facilities have a combined capacity of over 600 khl with scope for doubling capacity. In addition, Molson Coors has a brewery in Bihar, which is currently mothballed due to state prohibition. Total installed capacity of these breweries stands at 16 million unit cases.

Ravi Deol, Chairman, Inbrew Holdings, said: “Inbrew understands the Indian beverage market and grasps the needs of existing and emerging consumers. A portfolio of strong local and portfolio of popular international brands, supported by established distribution and well-invested manufacturing facilities, will allow Inbrew to rapidly expand its offering. Molson Coors is a global beer giant and has made significant investment into India over the years. This acquisition provides Inbrew a robust platform to build further into an influential player in India’s young and rapidly growing beverage market.”

“Inbrew envisions a new-age beverage platform that fulfills young India’s thirst for innovative, contemporary beverage products. Someone who built Barista nearly two decades back when cafés were unknown, this is yet another step towards delivering that experience.”

“The sale of the India operation will make us a more streamlined organisation, whilst retaining a platform for our brands in India” said Simon Cox, President and Chief Executive Officer of Molson Coors’ EMEA & APAC division.

“Inbrew is ideally placed to build on the foundations we have laid down in India and maintain our key brand presence in the fast-growing India beer market.”