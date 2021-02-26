Inbrew acquires Molson Coors’ beer business in India

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Singapore-headquartered Inbrew Holdings Pte Ltd has acquired North American lager producer Molson Coors’ beer business in India.
London based non-resident Indian (NRI) businessman Ravi Deol owns Inbrew Holdings Pte Ltd through privately held Ahead Global Holdings. Molson Coors India Private Limited (MCIPL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Coors Brewing USA with popular beer brands in India.
As part of the acquisition, Inbrew, will acquire popular beer brand Thunderbolt and rights to iconic brands such as Millers, Miller High Life, Miller Ace, Blue Moon, Carling and Cobra. Thunderbolt, the flagship brand of the company, is a pioneer in the strong beer segment in India with dominant share in North India and national share of over 5 percent.
Inbrew Holdings will also acquire manufacturing facilities in India along with the entire business operations. The manufacturing facilities have a combined capacity of over 600 khl with scope for doubling capacity. In addition, Molson Coors has a brewery in Bihar, which is currently mothballed due to state prohibition. Total installed capacity of these breweries stands at 16 million unit cases.
Ravi Deol, Chairman, Inbrew Holdings, said: “Inbrew understands the Indian beverage market and grasps the needs of existing and emerging consumers. A portfolio of strong local and portfolio of popular international brands, supported by established distribution and well-invested manufacturing facilities, will allow Inbrew to rapidly expand its offering. Molson Coors is a global beer giant and has made significant investment into India over the years. This acquisition provides Inbrew a robust platform to build further into an influential player in India’s young and rapidly growing beverage market.”
“Inbrew envisions a new-age beverage platform that fulfills young India’s thirst for innovative, contemporary beverage products. Someone who built Barista nearly two decades back when cafés were unknown, this is yet another step towards delivering that experience.”
“The sale of the India operation will make us a more streamlined organisation, whilst retaining a platform for our brands in India” said Simon Cox, President and Chief Executive Officer of Molson Coors’ EMEA & APAC division.
“Inbrew is ideally placed to build on the foundations we have laid down in India and maintain our key brand presence in the fast-growing India beer market.”
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
No credit risk is an attraction, but note the nuances
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
Mughal Gardens in the Capital open to visitors — albeit with Covid-19 protocol — for the annual Udyanotsav
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
A toast to a traditional drip irrigation system still going strong in the Northeast
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...